Remedy Organics Launches Immunity+ Shots, Making an Entrance Into the Wellness Shot Category

"With over 20 years of experience practicing holistic nutrition, I have mindfully crafted the Immunity+ Shots with the purpose of offering a wellness shot that had a powerhouse of immune boosting ingredients all in one. Moreover, adding the Immunity+ Shots alongside our award-winning Core and Keto wellness shake product lines, allows us to provide our consumers with even more healthy beverage options," says Remedy Organics Founder and Holistic Nutritionist, Cindy Kasindorf. "Now more than ever, consumers are looking for ways to boost their immune system so it was the perfect time for our introduction into the wellness shot category as our Immunity+ Shots provide a natural way to boost immunity and overall health."

Currently available in four SKUs - all providing an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin D, acerola, and zinc - the prebiotic-packed Immunity+ Shots are formulated with the finest certified organic ingredients and offered in the following varieties:

Heal Me, the super immunity shot featuring ginger, turmeric, acerola, and lemon.

Protect Me, the immunity and defense shot featuring elderberry, ginger, acerola, and cayenne.

Energize Me, the immunity and energy shot featuring Japanese matcha, ginger, and L-Theanine.

Detoxify Me, the immunity and detox shot featuring activated charcoal, ginger, acerola, and cayenne.

Remedy Organics Immunity+ Shots can be purchased on remedyorganics.com and Amazon.com and in stores nationwide such as Gelson's, Kings and more. For more information, visit www.remedyorganics.com and @remedyorganics .

ABOUT REMEDY ORGANICS:

Remedy Organics is a leading producer of award-winning plant-based, functional beverages including wellness shakes and newly added, wellness shots. Founded by Cindy Kasindorf, Remedy Organics is the only functional beverage company led by a certified Holistic Nutritionist. Remedy Organics products are truly multi-functional and packed with adaptogenic herbs, superfoods and ayurvedics - providing health and wellness benefits that go well beyond general nutrition. Remedy Organics beverages are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non GMO; all formulated with the highest quality, certified organic, plant-based ingredients to help unleash the body's natural healing power. Inspired by the quote, "Let Food be Thy Medicine and Medicine be Thy Food," the company's mission is to make functional nutrition accessible and convenient to all. Remedy Organics products are available at major retailers across the US, online at Amazon.com, and remedyorganics.com. Discover more at @remedyorganics and remedyorganics.com.

