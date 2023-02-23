Remedy PR's Bill Byrne Asked To Speak For Columbia University's Office Of Communications And Public Affairs WeConnect Workshop Series On Modern Public Relations

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia University's Office Of Communications And Public Affairs has asked Bill Byrne, managing director of Remedy Communications, to present on best practices for modern public relations efforts as part of Columbia's ongoing WeConnect workshop series. The presentation will be live-streamed on February 23rd for more than 400 members of Columbia University's communications teams and explore best practices and tactics for developing PR campaigns in the modern media landscape.

Bill Byrne has more than 20 years of public relations experience. He began his career in Manhattan, working with two of the largest public relations firms in the world on campaigns for brands such as Burton Snowboards, Old Spice, Intel, Guinness Import Company, LG Electronics, and Duracell. Since co-founding Remedy in 2011, he has led the PR efforts of multiple startups and entrenched brands in healthcare, technology, finance, general consumer products/CPG, action sports, and outdoor recreation.

Byrne's presentation will highlight the need for a media-first perspective in developing public relations campaigns that resonate with journalists across different sectors. Among other focal points, the presentation will offer recent examples from campaigns that delivered top-tier results by placing the needs of the media, not the brand, at the forefront. This media-first perspective has proven to find favor with a range of journalists and content creators of all types, from editors in the traditional print space, to podcasters, bloggers, and content creators on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and elsewhere. The presentation will also explore when an earned media strategy may not be the best use of resources.

"One of the chief reasons PR programs fail or brands are disappointed in their results is a misunderstanding of the modern media landscape and public relations in general. It's an honor to share with the Columbia University community how a media-first perspective that meets the needs of journalists and content creators can deliver a win-win for all involved," commented Byrne.

Bill Byrne has more than 20 years of public relations experience. He began his career in Manhattan, working with two of the largest public relations firms in the world on campaigns for brands such as Burton Snowboards, Old Spice, Intel, Guinness Import Company, LG Electronics, and Duracell. Since co-founding Remedy in 2011, he has led the PR efforts of multiple startups and entrenched brands in healthcare, technology, finance, general consumer products/CPG, action sports, and outdoor recreation. He was also the lead strategist on the campaign that resulted in Remedy winning the prestigious Bulldog PR Award in the Best Consumer Product Launch category.

About Remedy Public Relations Remedy PR is a collaboration of senior communications strategists headquartered in San Diego, with team members in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and elsewhere across the country. Well-versed in the worlds of traditional PR, earned media, influencer marketing, thought leadership, and social media, the Remedy team brings brands unique communications solutions by presenting programs that are creative, realistic, and results-oriented, through a focus on the media-first perspective.

More information on Remedy can be found online at www.RemedyPR.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Remedy PR