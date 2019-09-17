Remedy Review Releases List of Top New CBD Brands

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Review, a leading voice in CBD education and product reviews, published a ranking of the "Best New CBD Brands of 2019." The list is designed to help people find high-quality CBD products that have been thoroughly lab tested to ensure potency and accuracy, while helping new, smaller brands gain traction in a crowded market.

The list of the 6 best up-and-coming CBD oil brands includes:

Naternal ( North Carolina )

) Cornbread Hemp ( Kentucky )

) Seabedee ( California )

) Big Sky Botanicals ( Montana )

) Daddy Burt's ( Kentucky )

) Canvas 1839 ( Texas )

"Our goal is to connect people with brands they can trust," said Marc Lewis, Executive Editor of Remedy Review. "We're trying to take some of the guesswork out of a confusing industry with advanced reviews that are clear and objective."

The CBD industry is unregulated, and the FDA may take years to establish quality control standards for hemp-derived products. This creates an enormous amount of risk for consumers. Products sold online have been shown to be grossly mislabeled or may even contain dangerous chemicals, pesticides or heavy metals . Remedy Review was established to bring a higher level of scrutiny to a quickly expanding industry. The site's list of best CBD oils has for more than a year connected consumers with quality products in an inconsistent online marketplace.

Products on this list have been tested for cannabinoid content, label accuracy, terpene profile, toxins, bacteria, pesticides, and heavy metals. Value ($/mg), hemp source (USA/other), and strength (mg/ml) are also considerations in the rankings.

About Remedy Review

Remedy Review is dedicated to advancing the wellness of people. The site publishes evidence-based articles on the medical, economic, and lifestyle potential of hemp. For people buying CBD online, Remedy Review is the only product review site that uses 3rd-party testing to protect consumers and hold brands accountable.

