Remedy Science Launches Nationally at Target, Signaling a New Era of Straightforward, Expert-Led Dermatological Skincare

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMEDY, the skincare brand created by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, whose evidence-based education has earned him the trust of over 20 million people globally, will launch nationwide at Target on December 28, 2025. More than a milestone retail expansion, this launch represents a direct challenge to decades of big beauty marketing, bringing clarity, clinical integrity, and dermatologist-designed solutions onto shelves where consumers need them most.

As skincare has exploded into a maze of trending ingredients, copycat formulas, and multi-step routines, consumers are facing more confusion, not better outcomes. Shelves are crowded with products named after a single "hot" ingredient, leaving people to research actives, layer multiple steps, and guess their way toward a routine. The result: overwhelming skincare, unnecessary spending, and inconsistent results.

Many mass brands also rely on formula "re-skins" and white-labeled products marketed as something new, further blurring the line between science and hype.

REMEDY was created in direct response. After hearing from millions of followers frustrated by contradictory advice and marketing noise, Dr. Shah set out to build formulas that simplify skincare without sacrificing clinical strength. Each REMEDY product is designed around a real skin concern - not a trend - stacking scientifically proven ingredients in irritation-conscious, dermatologist-created formulations.

Every REMEDY product is:

Clinically tested for efficacy and gentleness





Formulated with proven, complementary ingredients





Free of common allergens and irritants





Cruelty-free and vegan





Clearly labeled by skin concern to eliminate guesswork

The brand's mission is to make real dermatological expertise accessible without the markups, 10-step routines, or confusing ingredient jargon that have long defined big beauty.

REMEDY will launch with a complete edit of daily essentials and targeted treatments, including:

Remedy for Dark Spots – $34.99





Remedy for Healthy Aging – $34.99





Two dermatologist-developed cleansers – $17.99





Two complementary moisturizers – $19.99

New Target-exclusive launches include:

Remedy Hand & Cuticle Repairing Butter Cream with Retinol – $17.99





Remedy for Daily Defense 15% Vitamin C Complex – $27.99





Remedy Derm Dissolve Cleansing Balm – $17.99

Additionally, REMEDY will introduce a Target-exclusive Morning Protocol Bundle ($19.99) featuring the Daily Defense Serum, Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, and Rich Cream Moisturizer. Products will be showcased on a dedicated REMEDY-branded endcap rolling out across all Target locations nationwide.

REMEDY's move into Target isn't just about distribution, it's a deliberate stance on accessibility.

Unlike typical beauty expansion models, where prices climb with national retail exposure, REMEDY is lowering the price of several products thanks to Target's scale and margin structure. This decision reflects a shared commitment to transparency, consumer trust, and more equitable access to dermatologist-developed skincare. This approach reinforces REMEDY's identity as a true challenger brand, pushing back against an industry that has long normalized complicated routines, inflated price tags, and unclear ingredient stories.

Consumer demand for expert-led, education-first skincare continues to rise. REMEDY's rapid growth has been fueled by a community of more than 20 million people who rely on Dr. Shah's guidance for clarity in a crowded, hype-driven category. Early retail indicators position REMEDY as a projected breakout skincare launch of the year, signaling strong confidence in the brand's category potential and its ability to shift consumer behavior toward simpler, science-driven routines.

"Skincare became complicated because that's how big beauty operated: longer routines, higher prices, and confusing ingredient narratives. I created REMEDY to challenge that model. People deserve formulas that are clinically sound, targeted to their needs, and accessible without inflated costs or unnecessary steps," says Dr. Muneeb Shah.

"Target is the retailer that lets us deliver on that promise. When I polled my audience of 22 million, Target was the clear retailer of choice, showing that even this retail launch was built directly from patient needs. By lowering prices and showing up where our community already shops, we are proving that advanced dermatologist-created skincare does not have to be a luxury. This launch is a meaningful step toward reshaping the industry and making trustworthy skincare available to everyone."

ABOUT REMEDY

REMEDY is a dermatologist-created skincare brand founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah, whose evidence-based education has earned him the trust of over 20 million people globally,Built on the belief that everyone deserves access to healthy skin, REMEDY offers advanced daily essentials and targeted treatments that directly meet the needs of his patients.

After years of practice and engaging with millions of followers and consumers online, Dr. Shah identified a white space in the skincare industry: effective, straightforward solutions that deliver superior efficacy and prioritize skin health over marketing gimmicks.. Following three years of research, he created REMEDY's intentional edit of all-in-one, science-based treatments formulated to address common skin concerns such as dark spots, body bumps and dandruff with the most clinically effective ingredients; making skincare more approachable, more trustworthy and more effective.

With dermatologist expertise at its core, REMEDY empowers consumers to feel confident in their skincare choices and achieve healthy skin that looks and feels its best.

For more information, visit www.Remedyskincare.com and follow REMEDY on Instagram and TikTok.

