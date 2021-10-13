Remedy Spa & Salon Suites Announces Franchise Opportunities for Aspiring Entrepreneurs, Investors and Franchisees in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Spa & Salon Suites is proud to announce that they are currently offering franchise opportunities to qualified candidates in the United States, effective today. Qualified applicants who are awarded the opportunity to own and operate a franchise will be provided with an exceptional business model, extensive training, and consistent, ongoing support from senior management.

Remedy Spa & Salon Suites, created by serial entrepreneur, Mychel "Snoop" Dillard, first opened its doors in Atlanta, Georgia in 2018. As an attempt to enter the highly profitable health and beauty industries, Remedy Spa & Salon Suites came equipped with 22 fully leased salon suites. To date, they have opened three locations through Metro-Atlanta.

"When I started Remedy Spa & Salon Suites, I wanted to create the perfect hub for beauty professionals who wanted a cost-effective and convenient solution for salon ownership," says Mychel "Snoop" Dillard. "With reduced overhead, fewer operational burdens, and minimal administrative obligations, leasing a suite with Remedy allows beauty professionals the ability to focus on building and retaining clientele."

Amenities and perks to leasing include: 24/7 access, private upscale studios, spacious single/double suites, private parking, valet parking and premium fixtures, finishes and appliances.

Once brought on board, franchisees will obtain access to the brand, tested and proven processes and support, purchasing power and distribution chains, cooperative marketing, new product research, development and roll-out, experienced training staff, and continuing training and education.

"Currently, we are looking for franchisees that are looking to open salons and spas, create productive spaces, boost their city's economy, and do some remarkable things in their community," she adds. "We are looking to take this brand to a national level."

Franchising opportunities are available to entrepreneurs and investors in all industries, but they are looking closely at health and beauty enthusiasts. The franchise must also fall in line with the company's mission, which is to satisfy consumer demand for private beauty and wellness services, while also addressing the burdens of salon ownership felt by beauty and wellness professionals.

Remedy Spa & Salon Suites already has an established market presence and substantial market penetration in Atlanta. From this successful platform, the company is looking to expand the brand in select key areas domestically.

Current company owned locations are:

Remedy Downtown

139 Ralph McGill Blvd NE Unit G-Rear

Atlanta, GA 30308

Remedy North

7855 Roswell Rd Suite A1

Atlanta, GA 30350

Remedy Salon

1120 Mount Zion Rd

Morrow, GA 30260

To learn more about becoming a Remedy Spa & Salon Suites franchisee, please visit their website at: http://www.remedysalonsuites.com/franchise.

For more general information or to set up any interviews or features, please contact Lamont Johnson at [email protected] or via phone at 305.219.2242.

