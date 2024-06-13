REMEDYNOW AESTHETICS COMPLIMENTARY LAUNCH PARTY JUNE 27 SHOWCASES CUTTING-EDGE PROCEDURES TO TIGHTEN/TONE MUSCLES

OAK CREEK, Wis., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RemedyNow Aesthetics , one of Milwaukee area's premier providers of health and wellness services with offices in Oak Creek and Thiensville, WI, is offering two leading-edge, noninvasive, procedures that use electromagnetic energy to build and strengthen muscles. The new devices, Emsculpt NEO, which reduces fat cells in hard-to-treat areas, and EMSELLA, which treats incontinence, will be demonstrated during the Center' Launch Party, 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 7001 S. Howell, No. 100, Oak Creek.

Emsculpt NEO, is a needle-free and laser-free technology to create muscle contractions, and radiofrequency, to generate heat The combination burns 30 percent fat in the treated area and tightens and tones the abdomen, buttocks, arms, calves and thighs. The device forces muscles to experience tens of thousands of contractions in just 30-minutes. When treating the abdomen, this is equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups. For best results, a once a week over four-week regimen is recommended and is comparable to 12-16 weeks of a high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program.

Another new technology, EMSELLA, is a game changer for the more than 25 million Americans struggling with pelvic floor weakness and incontinence. Patients are fully clothed and sit in the EMSELLA chair, which uses electromagnetic energy to strengthen the pelvic floor by inducing muscle contractions. A 30-minute session is equivalent to doing 11,000 Kegel exercises. EMSELLA restores continence and allows patients to enjoy daily activities without losing bladder control.

Danish Siddiqui, M.D., board-certified OB-GYN and CEO of Green Bay Integrative Health, recommends six treatments of EMSELLA over three weeks. "These procedures are needle-free, pain-free and there is no bruising," says Dr. Siddiqui. "With no down-time needed, patients immediately go back to work and daily activities after each session."

Dr. Siddiqui has more than 25 years of experience in minimally invasive surgeries, including robotic and laparoscopic procedures. He specializes in menopausal medicine, sexual wellness and non-surgical options in aesthetics. To learn more about these leading-edge, non-invasive technologies, you are invited to a complimentary Launch Party, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at RemedyNow Aesthetics 7001 S. Howell, Unit 100, Oak Creek. Attendees can demo Emsculpt NEO and EMSELLA and enjoy refreshments, special discounts on procedures and raffle prizes. To RSVP: log on to www.remedynowaesthetics.com or call 262–404–9003.

SOURCE RemedyNow Aesthetics