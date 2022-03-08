Remember The Alamo - Iconic Alamo NFTs Launch

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 186 years after the fall of the Alamo, a special limited edition Alamo Monument NFT series from ZapPictures is set to drop to collectors worldwide on March 25th, 2022. These 6 initial hand-crafted & unique animated collectable NFTs are available at: https://opensea.io/collection/untitled-collection-264112187

Inspired by the most iconic facade in history, the ALAMO MONUMENT NFT COLLECTION is a hand-made limited collection of motion NFT artworks, based on a 1904 photo of the famous monument in San Antonio Texas.

The ruined Spanish mission was the sight of the famous doomed March 1836 battle where over 200 defenders supporting Texas independence held out for 13 days against a Mexican army estimated at 4000, led by dictator Antonio López de Santa Anna.

About ZapPictures

ZapPictures is a film producer best known for producing the cult feature film romance, STILL BREATHING, partially set in San Antonio. The award-winning film stars Brendan Fraser, Joanna Going, Ann Magnuson, Lou Rawls and Oscar-winner Celeste Holm. To learn more, visit: www.ZapPictures.com .

What are NFTs?

A non-fungible token (NFT), is a rapidly growing form of global crypto social currency. NFTs are commonly in the form of digital artwork, similar to baseball cards or other popular collectables. The difference is that there is only one of each object and the blockchain tracks and confirms who the owner is. Because of their exclusivity, NFTs have been known to dramatically increase in value, sometimes selling for millions of dollars.

NFTs on OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/untitled-collection-264112187

WEBSITE: https://www.zappictures.com/nft-collection

PHOTOS : tinyurl.com/4efxe4eh

