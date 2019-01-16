Remembering Iconic International Designer Ted Gershon 1930 - 2018

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, December 30, 2018, we lost both a man and a legend: Ted Gershon, who at the end was surrounded by his loving wife Bernice and their two devoted and caring children, his son Scott and daughter Rory.

Ted Gershon the man cared deeply for his family and had friendships that lasted decades, indeed lifetimes.

Ted Gershon the legend had an immeasurable impact on style and interior design in South Florida.

In 1956 Ted and Bernice Gershon founded The Gershon Group. Through the decades that followed, they amassed a significant number of interior design achievements that earned them a reputation for quality, client service, and elegance that to this day is unsurpassed.

Over the years, The Gershon Group's client list reads like a Who's Who in South Florida development as well as establishing a reputation throughout the United States and the world. Clients included The Cricket Club, Emerald Hills Country Club, Fisher Island, Portofino Tower, Eden Roc Hotel, Lexi Development, Essex House in New York, The Dunes Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and many others.

When Ted and Bernice retired from day-to-day operations, Scott and Rory Gershon took over operations, continuing the service and distinctive sense of style for which The Gershon Group is famous while establishing new directions in design. They now have more than 30 years of hands-on experience as directors of The Gershon Group and are dedicated to continuing the traditions of exciting and enduring interior design while maintaining the same high ethical standards that have distinguished The Gershon Group for more than half a century.

With a profound sense of loss and enduring sense of love and respect, we bid farewell to Ted Gershon, the man and the legend.

