Remembering the Legacy of Musical Mastermind Frank Owens: A Call for Support

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Owens family regrets the delay in announcing the passing of their beloved patriarch, Frank Owens. Frank tragically lost his life on September 15, 2023, in a car accident at the remarkable age of 90. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in music that touched many hearts throughout his noteworthy career.

As we remember Frank Owens, we must acknowledge that parts of his estate remain unsettled. The family currently does not have access to his funds and is seeking support from Frank's community of supporters to help facilitate a proper burial to honor his legacy.

Born in Harlem, Frank's journey in music was inspired by his foster mother, Edmonia Johnson Bell Adams. His exposure to renowned composers paved the way for Frank's musical virtuosity. Frank Owens is remembered today as an illustrious pianist, musical director, composer, arranger, and producer.

Frank sharpened his piano skills by memorizing Erroll Garner's compositions. He became a standout at Apollo Theater's Amateur Hour, leading him to a long-lasting association with the Apollo, where he later served as the musical director for "Showtime at the Apollo" for seven seasons.

Beyond the piano, Frank studied the violin at the High School of Music & Art. Later he became Johnny Mathis' musical director, touring the United States and conducting for celebrated artists, including Shirley Bassey and Aretha Franklin.

Frank Owens was distinguished for his dedication to his craft. His extensive list of credits includes in part productions like "Ain't Misbehavin'" and "Shades of Harlem," where he collaborated with esteemed artists like Barbara McNair and Nell Carter.

Frank Owens was also an integral part of the dance community, accompanying legendary figures like Gregory Hines and Savion Glover. He played a pivotal role in television hits and served as the musical director for the debut of the David Letterman Show. His collaborations include icons like Sammy Davis Jr. and Lena Horne.

Among his accolades, Frank received the Virtuoso Award and was honored with the NARAS MVP award for acoustic piano on five occasions. He is remembered for his contributions to the film "The Wiz" and achieving a gold record for Tony Orlando and Dawn's "Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Old Oak Tree."

In his later years, Frank Owens served as the musical director for artists Freda Payne and Keith David. Both were scheduled to perform with him in October 2023.

Frank Owens is survived by his children Laura Owens and Bobbi Owens, Dennis Owens, grandchildren Brenton, Barton, Francyna Evins, and his great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves to mourn his companion, Mickey Davidson, and close friends Paul West, Arthur Hirsch, Esq, and Andrea Rander.

For those who wish to contribute to Frank Owens' final journey, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/musical-mastermind-frank-owens to donate.

Frank Owens is deserving of legendary status and is a testament to the power of music, and its ability to unite and inspire. His contributions to music will forever be celebrated and cherished.

