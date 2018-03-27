Remesh Secures $10 Million in Series A Funding Led by General Catalyst

Set to modernize the $71 billion insights industry, Remesh is changing the way organizations collect research and engage with their stakeholders by offering an interactive, on-demand platform without the confines of the traditional market research experience.

"Remesh is reducing the time it takes to deliver valuable and actionable insights from months to hours," said Adam Valkin, Managing Director, General Catalyst. "We've been incredibly impressed by the Remesh team's technical acumen and product instincts and believe they have the ability to transform the way we conduct research across every sector. We are thrilled to have them join the General Catalyst family."

Remesh's platform allows companies to engage with any audience - whether it's their customers, employees, or target market - via an intuitive chat interface in real-time and uses AI to analyze, understand, and segment audience responses as they happen. Consultancies, market research firms, and Fortune 1000 companies use Remesh to glean insights from large groups of people for a wide range of use cases including product and ad campaign feedback, employee engagement, and ideation.

Key features and benefits of Remesh include:

The time from research to insights is five times faster than traditional market research initiatives

A more affordable way to carry out valuable research; three times cheaper than the industry standard

Qualitative insights coupled with statistically significant quantitative results

Audience responses collected and analyzed in real time

Deep AI and machine learning capabilities help segment, analyze, and structure open-ended responses, generating data dashboards in minutes

A conversational interface that supports natural and fluid engagement across all audiences

Freedom for clients to tweak and adjust questions in real-time, enabling flexibility and prompting deeper, data-driven insights

"In a world where truth has become an opinion, the ability to authentically understand people has never been more important. That is why we believe solving Representative Intelligence — intelligence capable of engaging, understanding and authentically representing scalable groups of people — is one of the most important problems of the next decade," said Andrew Konya, Co-Founder and CEO of Remesh. "We've already made amazing progress at the intersection of AI, human interaction design and understanding people. This round marks the next significant step forward."

General Catalyst's Adam Valkin will be joining Remesh's board of directors. LionBird, North Coast Angel Fund and Techstars Ventures were also part of the Series A round of funding.

About Remesh

Remesh is a next-gen platform for engaging and understanding a group of people - whether it's customers, employees, prospects, constituents - online and in real-time. The Remesh platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze, understand, and segment audience responses as they happen - to easily draw out the high-impact insights and the answers vital to an organization's success. Whether Remesh is being used for feedback, discovery, or ideation, the platform will generate rich, trustworthy insights in hours, not weeks. Trusted by large consultancies, market research firms, and a multitude of companies in the Fortune 1000 companies alike, Remesh is set to disrupt the $71 billion insights industry and change the way we do research forever. https://remesh.ai

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that makes early-stage and transformational investments. We back fearless entrepreneurs who are building market-leading technology companies like Airbnb, BigCommerce, ClassPass, Datalogix, Datto, Demandware, Gusto, The Honest Company, HubSpot, KAYAK, Oscar, Snap, Stripe, and Warby Parker. With offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York City and Boston, our portfolio companies benefit from a bicoastal network of talent, customers, and opportunity. For more: www.generalcatalyst.com.

For more information, visit: www.generalcatalyst.com or www.twitter.com/gcvp.

