Remezcla and EthniFacts Launch Strategic Partnership to Focus on the Underrepresented US-Born Latino Community

"For years we've been looking for a partner who could quantify behaviors that we have been intuitively identifying in our predominantly US-based audience," said Andrew Herrera, CEO & Founder of Remezcla. "EthniFacts' Ambicultural® model is an established method adopted by Nielsen and many Fortune 500 Companies, which allows us to push partners into efforts that reflect the perspective and experiences of young U.S. Latinos today."

"Millennial and Generation Z Latinos have a strong desire to become fluent and functional in their root cultures while fully embracing mainstream American society," said Mike Lakusta, CEO and Founding Partner at EthniFacts. "Remezcla's content and entertainment platform is proof that it's not just about language, but about culture in the minds and hearts of these young Latinos. We're thrilled to be partners with Remezcla, an innovative and influential media brand, in providing rich and actionable insights to activate this underrepresented community."

Remezcla and EthniFacts are launching a series of data-supported cultural immersions starting in June in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas to preview key pillars driving the partnership. To secure an invitation or for more information, email insights@remezcla.com.

ABOUT REMEZCLA

Remezcla is a rapidly growing independent media brand. Founded in 2006, Remezcla was the first premium digital destination for young, multicultural Latinos. Today, it reaches an audience of 40 million. The brand has become the go-to, on-the-pulse source to discover fresh Latino culture. Remezcla is also the preferred partner for leading brands interested in creating relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. Remezcla and its best-in-class team have earned awards across several categories, including Cannes Lions, Clio, Ex Award, ANA Reggie Award and BizBash Awards, among others.

Certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise

In line with its mission to empower new Latino leaders, Remezcla was founded and remains led by Latino entrepreneurs.

ABOUT ETHNIFACTS

EthniFacts, LLC is a consumer insights provider focused on how culture drives consumer behavior. It applies expertise in psychological and statistical sciences, innovative demographic tools, and deep cultural observation and interpretation to deliver innovative and actionable understanding of today's evolving consumer environment. For more information, visit www.ethnifacts.com.

