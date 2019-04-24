REMEZCLA Becomes First Latino Publication To Ever Win A Webby

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REMEZCLA announced today that it has won Best Social Video in the Food & Drink category of the 23rd Annual Webby Awards. This is the first time a Latino publication has ever won a Webby Award, which is hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times. Respected as one of the most influential Latino youth media brands, REMEZCLA is one of few entities in the industry that is Latino-owned and is still led by members of the new Latino generation it aims to serve.

Still from Remezcla's Webby-winning video "Chinese Latinos Explain Chino-Latino Food"

REMEZCLA's mission is to push Latino culture forward by shattering stereotypes and shining a light on the stories about the Latinos no one else is telling. Its Webby-winning video " Chinese Latinos Explain Chino-Latino Food " is emblematic of this mission, highlighting the undersung Chino-Latino fusion cuisine, a staple of NYC that brings Chinese and Latin American influences together. This is a story that goes beyond food: it's a story of converging cultures and identities – and of the large community of Chinese Latinos we rarely see represented in media.

"It's an honor to be recognized among some of the best content creators in the industry," said REMEZCLA Editor-in-chief & Chief Content Officer Andrea Gompf. "Our talented team works every day to create progressive, nuanced storytelling about Latino culture and identity, and we're thrilled to see our efforts result in a historic Webby win. We hope this win inspires other Latino content creators to believe their stories are award-worthy."

"Today, the Latinx community is influencing mainstream storytelling more than ever before. It is an honor to finally have our content and our culture recognized at this level," said Andrew Herrera, CEO & Founder of REMEZCLA.

REMEZCLA will be honored at the star-studded Webby Awards ceremony on Monday May 13, 2019, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, where winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches.

About REMEZCLA:

REMEZCLA is an independent media brand. Founded in 2006, REMEZCLA was the first premium digital publication for young US Latinos. Today, the brand has become the go-to, on-the-pulse source to discover fresh Latino culture. REMEZCLA is also the preferred partner for leading brands interested in creating culturally relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. REMEZCLA and its best-in-class team have earned awards across several categories, including Cannes Lions, Clio, Ex Award, ANA Reggie Award and BizBash Awards, among others. REMEZCLA was founded and remains led by Latino entrepreneurs. REMEZCLA is a Certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise.

