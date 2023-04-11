Remilia Corporation Debuts Milady Rave Tokyo and Announces Momentous New NFT: Bonkler

TOKYO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remilia Corporation, the renowned avant net art collective behind Milady Maker, is proud to announce the inaugural Remilia-Con 2023, a series of captivating events in Tokyo, starting with the iconic Milady Rave on April 14th. After infamous raves in Manhattan, London, and Los Angeles, Milady Rave Tokyo will come alive with local underground acts and DJs from midnight to sunrise. Fans can visit discord.gg/milady to join in with a livestream on the Milady Village discord.

Bonkler is one of the most anticipated NFT projects in the Remilia ecosystem

On April 15th, the "Momentary" Gallery Art Exhibition will showcase exclusive 1/1 artworks by Mara Barl, Atrpntime, Ilyena Nienel, and Milady Sonora Sprite. These Remilia Collective artists, which were first featured in the "I Long For Network Spirituality" Show in 2021, will be shown in a pop-up gallery at B1Flat in Shibuya along with a location-based open-edition of The Last Love Song on This Little Planet [Sprite Remix] [Wim Mertens Score].

The excitement continues on April 16th with the Decentralized McDonalds Meetup at 12pm, followed by the highly anticipated Bonkler Launch Party from 5pm to 10pm at B1Flat. Bonkler, Remilia's latest NFT collection, is a year-long experimental finance art featuring art by the visionary Milady Sonora Sprite and conceptual design by Charlotte Fang.

As the masterminds behind the avant-garde Milady Maker Collection, Remilia Corporation has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of digital art. The Bonkler collection is no exception. With its inventive concept and visually striking artwork, Bonkler is poised to become a legendary milestone in the world of NFTs.

Event Details:

Milady Rave Tokyo

Date: April 14th, 2023

Time: Midnight to Sunrise

Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Livestream: discord.gg/milady

Momentary Gallery Art Exhibition

Date: April 15th, 2023

Time: All Day

Location: B1Flat, Shibuya, Tokyo

Decentralized McDonalds Meetup

Date: April 16th, 2023

Time: 12pm

Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Bonkler Launch Party

Date: April 16th, 2023

Time: 5pm - 10pm

Location: B1Flat, Shibuya, Tokyo

For updates on the event, follow https://twitter.com/miladymaker

