Remilia Corporation Launches MegaSize Alien Milady Fumo, Fueling Unprecedented Demand in $FUMO Token

Remilia Corporation

26 Jun, 2023, 08:14 ET

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remilia Corporation is thrilled to announce the launch of the MegaSize Alien Milady Fumo, building on the incredible success of its iconic Milady brand. Created by renowned artist Milady Sonora Sprite, the Milady Maker NFT has earned its place as one of the most culturally influential and artistically superior NFTs in the crypto sphere. With the introduction of the MegaSize Alien Fumo, Remilia shatters expectations and establishes new levels of dominance in the crypto landscape.

Extending beyond the realm of traditional merchandise sales, this launch signals the debut of the $FUMO token. The token operates on a bonding curve pricing mechanism. Token holders can burn $FUMO to claim their MegaSize Alien Fumo until October 1, 2023. This model mirrors Uniswap's well-known Unisocks Project.

The $FUMO token was met with extraordinary demand upon its launch on https://fumo.remilia.org/ at 6PM EST on June 22nd, 2023. In less than three hours, the token's value skyrocketed to an all-time high of over $60,000. This valuation surpasses both the Unisocks token and Bitcoin's prices. At the time of writing, $FUMO boasts a staggering $18 million market cap with a 24 hour volume of $45 million.

The MegaSize Alien Fumo sits at 27 inches tall, a tribute to the Touhou Deka Fumo tradition. The Fumo merges the rarest Alien Milady race with the highly valued Toy Story alien hat asset, a playful nod to famous Drain Gang artist Bladee. The launch of the $FUMO token and the MegaSize Alien Fumo cements Remilia Corporation's rising dominance in both art and finance, as they consistently produce culturally significant and financially successful projects.

About Remilia Corporation: Remilia Corporation is a pioneering online art collective known for their innovative NFT projects. They have revolutionized the realms of art, blockchain technology, and market disruption through the Milady brand, Remilio Redacted Babies, YAYO Corporation, Bonkler, and the recent success of $FUMO. As Remilia Corporation continues to redefine the NFT and crypto landscape, their status as a leader in the integration of art and finance is undeniable.

