Remilk Makes History as First Animal-Free Milk Protein Greenlit for Use in Canada

In Feb 2023, Remilk received a "No Questions Letter" from the FDA and the Singapore Food Agency's approval. The company made headlines again in April as the first to receive regulatory approval of its kind in Israel. Now, it is the first company producing animal-identical protein to receive Health Canada's No Objection Letter. The letter opens Canada's door for use of Remilk's protein in a variety of products with the same taste and texture as milk, ice cream, yogurt, cream cheese, and more, while free of lactose, cholesterol, and growth hormones, and with significant nutritional and environmental benefits.

"This is an important day for us at Remilk, and a historic one for Canada as it opens its doors to the new-dairy revolution. We developed a strategic roadmap for regulatory approvals around the world, recognizing that CPG companies seek solutions that benefit consumers throughout North America. We prioritized Canada in our regulatory strategy, following the green light from the FDA," said Aviv Wolff, Remilk's Co-Founder and CEO. "There's a lot to love in dairy, which is why we set out to create a solution that will enable consumers to enjoy the taste of the dairy they love, without dairy's environmental and health-related drawbacks. The recognition from Health Canada - which follows years of R&D and major investments by Remilk - led to this pivotal moment, enabling a substantial market entry."

Remilk's animal-free BLG milk protein is equivalent to its cow-derived counterpart, but it is produced without a single cow, via precision fermentation. The company manufactures its protein at commercial scale in several locations around the world.

"Health Canada's acceptance of our animal-free protein is additional validation of its safety and purity. Canada's is the fourth separate health administration to conduct thorough examinations of our protein and each, individually, found it to be equivalent to its traditional counterpart," said Dr. Ori Cohavi, Co-Founder and CTO at Remilk. "Regulatory approvals serve to not only open new markets for the sale of our proteins but, also, as reassurance for both industry and consumers that our protein is the same milk protein they have been consuming and enjoying for decades."

"Canada is an important market for us, and we are proud to be the first to enter with an opportunity to deliver an unparalleled dairy experience for Canadians. We are now ready to partner with leading food companies in the country and offer consumers a whole new experience of guilt-free indulgence," added Wolff. "Remilk's animal-free protein represents a breakthrough. We're creating the new generation of food that is not only delicious and nutritious, but significantly more sustainable, and kind to our planet and animals."

About Remilk

Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by CEO Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur behind several business and social initiatives, and CTO Ori Cohavi, PhD in Biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to reinvent dairy, by removing cows from the milk-making process. Remilk produces dairy-identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which requires a fraction of Earth's resources compared to traditional dairy. it also dramatically increases efficiency in production and, for the first time in history, eliminates the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production. Dairy made with Remilk's animal-free protein is rich and creamy, providing consumers with the dairy experience they know and love, but free of lactose, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

Media Contact:

barbara@seymourpr.com

SOURCE Remilk