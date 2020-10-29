Remind announces engagement reports, a new way to help administrators track student engagement

Simple, accessible, two-way communication is critical to student success. Tweet this

Organizations with Remind's enterprise product already have access to statistics that show aggregated engagement over time. Now, engagement reports provide a new layer of detail for how students, parents, and teachers are engaging every week.

"From technology issues to logistics to family hardships, students and teachers need more support than ever before," said Brian Grey, CEO of Remind. "Simple, accessible, two-way communication is critical to student success, and it's also one of the clearest and most consistent metrics for student engagement—especially in a distance learning environment."

Engagement reports are available now with the Remind plan for schools, districts, and other larger organizations .

About Remind: Remind , the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

