Remind closes a strong 2019 with over 550 district customers across North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced several new district customers across the United States to close its most successful year to date. In total, more than 550 districts have purchased Remind's enterprise product since it was first launched in 2017. Along with providing insight into existing classroom communication on the platform, the Remind plan allows administrators to leverage this usage to improve engagement at the school and district levels.

In Q4, Remind continued expanding its SaaS footprint with several multi-year district partnerships in the Midwest, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest: Fremont Public Schools in Nebraska, the Rock Island-Milan School District #41 in Illinois, Eanes ISD in Texas, and North Thurston Public Schools and the Peninsula School District in Washington state. These districts purchased a Remind plan for a variety of reasons, including replacing traditional mass messaging systems, complying with state laws about school and district communication, and improving student attendance outcomes.

"We built the Remind plan to support effective engagement at every level of a district community to help our partners meet their unique goals," said Remind CEO Brian Grey. "These partnerships demonstrate the importance of family engagement to ensuring positive student outcomes, no matter what they are, and we look forward to working closely with our new district partners in the years to come."

About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

Contact: Jennifer Liu, press@remind.com

SOURCE Remind

Related Links

https://www.remind.com/

