Remind closes record third quarter as districts across the country commit to two-way communication

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced a record third quarter powered by districts looking to consolidate communication, support classroom communication, and drive engagement.

The Remind plan , the company's enterprise product for schools and districts, now counts more than 1,000 district customers in the US and Canada. For the first time, the company also shared that over 6 million students are covered by the Remind plan.

"With active users in nearly 80% of U.S. public schools, Remind was a natural solution for administrators looking to improve engagement at the school and district levels," said Brian Grey, CEO of Remind.

"The increased usage we've seen on Remind in the past year shows that simple, accessible communication is more important than ever in a distance learning environment," Grey said. "Not just for the teachers working hard to connect with their students virtually, but for administrators who need a way to track engagement across their organizations."

Among Remind's new and expanded district partnerships in Q3 are:

Anchorage School District, Alaska

Atlanta Public Schools, Georgia

Public Schools, Baldwin County Public Schools, Alabama

Public Schools, Bloomington Public Schools, Minnesota

Public Schools, Minnesota Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District, Texas

Evergreen Public Schools, Washington

Gadsden Independent School District, New Mexico

Hillsboro School District, Oregon

School District, Monongalia County Schools, West Virginia

Schools, Nashua School District, New Hampshire

School District, New York City District 75, New York

District 75, Pasadena Independent School District, Texas

Rapides Parish Schools, Louisiana

Schools, Richmond City Public Schools, Virginia

Public Schools, San Bernardino City Unified School District, California

Spring Branch Independent School District, Texas

Stamford Public Schools, Connecticut

Public Schools, Sumner County Schools, Tennessee

Schools, West Contra Costa Unified School District, California

As part of the company's back-to-school releases, Remind also recently announced Remind Coaching , a brand-new solution for online learning help.

"This school year is facing historic challenges, and educators and families need the right tools to help manage all the moving pieces," said Grey. "We've been hard at work onboarding new schools, rolling out product enhancements, and building our first service on top of our core communication platform, and now it's time to turn our focus to the year ahead."

About Remind: Remind , the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

