Remind continues expanding SaaS footprint after a notable back-to-school season

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind , the leading communication platform in education, today announced new partnerships with two major districts in New Mexico and California. Building on a back-to-school season that included topping both app charts and the launch of a new engagement rating for schools , these district partnerships represent the continuing expansion of Remind's enterprise offering across the United States.

Both Rio Rancho Public Schools and the Etiwanda School District have purchased the Remind plan for implementation in the 2019-2020 school year. Together, the two districts serve over 31,000 students: With a student enrollment of over 17,000, Rio Rancho Public Schools is the third-largest district in New Mexico; the Etiwanda School District, recently recognized as a 2019 California Exemplary District, has 17 elementary and middle schools with over 14,000 students.

With advanced messaging features, community usage statistics, and administrator oversight and management, the Remind plan allows customers to improve communication and activate engagement at every level of their organizations. "Remind has been a wonderful tool," said Anna Mayberry, a Rio Rancho teacher who has used Remind for several years. "It's a very effective way to communicate with my students' parents."

About Remind: Remind , the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.



