Remind enterprise plan purchased by the YMCA of Metro Chicago to support program communication and engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind , the leading communication platform in education, today announced the YMCA of Metro Chicago as a major new enterprise customer. With 18 YMCAs in the Chicagoland area, the Y plans to use Remind to support communication for more than 7,000 community members across its programs and centers, including staff, students, and families.

By providing two-way messaging with administrator oversight, the Remind plan allows schools, districts, and organizations like the YMCA of Metro Chicago to streamline communication and improve engagement at every level of a community. To learn more, visit www.remind.com/plans .

