Remind featured in Google's new App Hub to help schools improve family engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind , a leading communication platform in education, today announced its inclusion in Google's new Chromebook App Hub , a tool to help educators and schools discover Chromebook apps and ideas on how to use them in the classroom.

Remind's feature in the App Hub includes ideas and use cases from some of the more than 2 million teachers who use Remind every month to reach their students and parents. With these activity ideas, educators can engage families with two-way communication at every level in a school or district.

In addition to educator-tested best practices, the App Hub also makes Remind's data and accessibility policies available to school and district administrators evaluating products for their organizations. Built with trust and safety as the highest priority, Remind has been recognized by iKeepSafe for compliance with FERPA and COPPA and rated by the Common Sense Privacy Program as belonging to its highest privacy evaluation tier .

"As a Google for Education Premier Partner, we're excited to expand our partnership to bring even more value to educators and families," said Remind CEO Brian Grey. "Being part of the App Hub lets us showcase our platform and the impact that educators have made in their classrooms and communities."

About Remind: Remind , the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

