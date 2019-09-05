Remind introduces a new rating to help school stakeholders assess family engagement across their community

Each school's Remind engagement rating is calculated from the reach, quality, and cadence of communication within its community. Whether a school is rated Emerging, Growing, Active, or Engaged is determined by engagement at similar schools across the US. Nationally, 57% of all K-12 schools for which data is available have a rating of Emerging—usually representative of organizations that use a variety of communication channels for periodic outreach. In comparison, 9% have a rating of Engaged, which typically represents schools with policies and channels in place to encourage a regular cadence of communication with families.

School stakeholders can find their organization's Remind engagement rating on their school page . Along with the rating, each school page includes community engagement statistics for the organization, previously only available with a Remind plan ; aggregated ratings for similar schools across the state; and best practices for activating engagement at the classroom and school levels. Administrators and educators can also access additional family engagement resources from Attendance Works , Common Sense Education , and National PTA via Remind.

"The new rating leverages data insights from the past seven years to help stakeholders—especially administrators—assess organization-wide engagement in a way that hasn't previously been possible," said Remind CEO Brian Grey. "Our hope for these resources is to equip and empower school communities to take actionable steps toward improving engagement and achieving their goals."

About Remind: Remind , the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

