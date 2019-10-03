Remind releases lists of top 10 states in the US with the most engaged schools
Oct 03, 2019, 08:51 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced a list of the most highly engaged states in the United States. Based on the new Remind engagement rating, launched last month, the rankings are determined by the percentage of schools in a state with the highest possible rating.
Top 10 states with most engaged schools, grades K-8:
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Mississippi
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- New York
- Texas
- Wyoming
Top 10 states with most engaged schools, grades 9-12:
- New Jersey
- Texas
- Alabama
- Mississippi
- Wyoming
- Georgia
- Delaware
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
To find a school's Remind engagement rating, along with exclusive community engagement statistics and personalized best practices for improving engagement, administrators, teachers, and families can visit www.remind.com/engagement-ratings.
About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.
