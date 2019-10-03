Remind releases lists of top 10 states in the US with the most engaged schools

Alabama Kentucky Mississippi Michigan New Jersey Arkansas Georgia New York Texas Wyoming

Top 10 states with most engaged schools, grades 9-12:

New Jersey Texas Alabama Mississippi Wyoming Georgia Delaware Arkansas North Carolina Nebraska

To find a school's Remind engagement rating, along with exclusive community engagement statistics and personalized best practices for improving engagement, administrators, teachers, and families can visit www.remind.com/engagement-ratings.

About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

Contact: Jennifer Liu, Remind; press@remind.com

SOURCE Remind

Related Links

https://www.remind.com

