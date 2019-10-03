Remind releases lists of top 10 states in the US with the most engaged schools

Rankings are based on the new Remind engagement rating, now available for more than 100,000 K-12 schools in the United States

News provided by

Remind

Oct 03, 2019, 08:51 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced a list of the most highly engaged states in the United States. Based on the new Remind engagement rating, launched last month, the rankings are determined by the percentage of schools in a state with the highest possible rating.

Top 10 states with most engaged schools, grades K-8:

The Remind engagement rating, which is calculated from publicly available government data and Remind usage statistics, is available for more than 100,000 K-12 schools in the United States. Only 9% of schools are rated Engaged, the highest level of engagement for a school community.
The Remind engagement rating, which is calculated from publicly available government data and Remind usage statistics, is available for more than 100,000 K-12 schools in the United States. Only 9% of schools are rated Engaged, the highest level of engagement for a school community.
  1. Alabama
  2. Kentucky
  3. Mississippi
  4. Michigan
  5. New Jersey
  6. Arkansas
  7. Georgia
  8. New York
  9. Texas
  10. Wyoming

Top 10 states with most engaged schools, grades 9-12:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Texas
  3. Alabama
  4. Mississippi
  5. Wyoming
  6. Georgia
  7. Delaware
  8. Arkansas
  9. North Carolina
  10. Nebraska

To find a school's Remind engagement rating, along with exclusive community engagement statistics and personalized best practices for improving engagement, administrators, teachers, and families can visit www.remind.com/engagement-ratings

About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

Contact: Jennifer Liu, Remind; press@remind.com 

SOURCE Remind

Related Links

https://www.remind.com

Also from this source

Remind introduces a new rating to help school stakeholders assess ...

MEDIA ALERT: Remind, the leading communication platform in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Remind releases lists of top 10 states in the US with the most engaged schools

News provided by

Remind

Oct 03, 2019, 08:51 ET