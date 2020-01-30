Remind releases new administrator guide for improving attendance with family engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, announced the publication of a new guide to help school and district administrators improve attendance with family engagement strategies.

The new Remind Attendance Guide features the webinar that Remind recently hosted with Attendance Works, the national and state initiative working to reduce chronic absence through policy and practice. The guide also includes actionable steps that administrators can take to improve attendance at their organizations, including engagement strategies aligned with Attendance Works' tiers of intervention, example attendance messages, and summaries of key studies in the field.

The attendance guide is available as a free download on the Remind site, along with additional administrator resources for leveraging the Remind plan to improve family engagement and support student outcomes.

About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

