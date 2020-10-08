Remind releases Remind Coaching--a brand-new solution for online learning help

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced Remind Coaching , a brand-new solution for online learning help.

Since Remind was founded nearly a decade ago, the company's user base has increased steadily with over 30 million monthly active users in nearly 80% of schools across the country. Remind Coaching is the first learning service built on top of the company's core communication platform.

"Our vision is to give every student an opportunity to succeed, and we know student success improves with a support system of teachers, caregivers, and administrators," said Brian Grey, CEO of Remind . "With that in mind, we asked ourselves how we could build on what we do best: How could we leverage communication to help extend a student's support network?"

The result is Remind Coaching, which draws on the company's extensive experience with enabling educators to support learning outside the classroom. With the coaching program, which combines video-based sessions with interactive whiteboarding, families can feel like they're receiving personalized math help from their child's favorite teacher—at home and when they need it.

All Remind coaches are certified K-12 classroom teachers who work 1-on-1 with students to identify challenge areas and improve understanding. Along with hands-on problem-solving, from tackling homework assignments to reviewing for tests, coaches also help students set goals and build confidence over time.

When Ellie LaRose's daughter needed math help, she decided to give Remind Coaching a try. "I was extremely pleased with the whole process.," said LaRose. "Her coach was amazing. She was friendly, engaging, and able to access my daughter's ability for math and teach at her pace. My daughter has never understood math like the way she understands it now even after just one session. Thanks to the coach for giving my daughter the confidence that she can do this."

Remind Coaching is currently available for 2nd to 12th grade math subjects. "We already have parents and students asking for help in other subjects, and we look forward to expanding our offerings in the future," said Grey. "The possibilities for us to help students are endless."

Learn more about Remind Coaching and try a free coaching session.

About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital. For more information, visit www.remind.com .

Contact: Jamie Fox, [email protected]

SOURCE Remind

Related Links

remind.com

