Remind Tutoring Approved for Virginia Families Statewide Under the Virginia Department of Education K-12 Learning Acceleration Grants Program

Online tutoring service allows families to use education grant funds for personalized one-on-one tutoring in core subject areas

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, today announced that the Virginia Department of Education has approved Remind Tutoring as a tutoring service provider for the K-12 Learning Acceleration Grants program, allowing Virginia families to use their grant funds to access one-on-one online tutoring in mathematics and English reading/writing.

Announced in March of 2023 to address the pandemic's impact on students' educational progress and well-being, Virginia's Learning Acceleration Grants program provides up to $3,000 per qualifying student for families to spend on select tutoring and educational services. For tutoring, these services must be delivered by approved tutor providers and cover core content areas required to meet diploma requirements. After the service has been provided, families must apply for reimbursement through ClassWallet, the platform used for the program.

As a qualified service provider, Remind Tutoring allows families to use their Learning Acceleration Grants for one-on-one online tutoring on one of the most widely used platforms in education. Tutoring services are available for math and English Language Arts subjects for grades 1 through 12, which qualify for reimbursement with grant funds. Additionally, Remind Tutoring simplifies the reimbursement process by automatically generating an invoice for families to submit to ClassWallet, so no upfront payments are required.

To use their Learning Acceleration Grant funds for Remind Tutoring, families will need to sign up for tutoring services through www.remind.com/tutoring/va-learning-acceleration-grants.

About Remind

Remind is a communication platform that reaches students and families where they are. We believe that relationships drive success in education, and we're building a platform that supports learning wherever it happens. Today, the Remind platform is home to one of the largest free services in education, a school communication business that supports millions of students, and an online tutoring solution that provides help outside the classroom. Learn more at Remind.com.

