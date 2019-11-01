REMINDER: NioCorp to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast on November 7, 2019 Following its 2019 Annual Meeting

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB,OTCQX: NIOBF, FSE: BR3) will conduct its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain) at the offices of Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP, 1550 17th Street, Suite 500, Denver, CO 80202.

The Company also will host a conference call and live webcast with members of the public at 10:30 a.m. (Mountain) on Thursday, November 7, 2019, following the conclusion of its 2019 Annual Meeting. Providing the update will be Mark Smith, NioCorp's CEO and Executive Chairman, Scott Honan, President of Elk Creek Resources Corp., and Neal Shah, NioCorp's Chief Financial Officer.

Those wishing to participate in the listen-only conference call or webcast can do so according to the instructions below:

Internet Webcast:

In order to view the webcast, participants must pre-register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3323419431778761228. After registering, confirmation emails will be sent with information about joining the webinar. Members of the public can submit questions during the live webcast using the online webcast tool, or by sending questions in advance via email to jim.sims@niocorp.com.

A recording of the webcast will be made available following the event on NioCorp's website at http://www.niocorp.com.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

