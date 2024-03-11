Reminder: Gates Industrial to Host Capital Markets Day on March 11, 2024

DENVER, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative and highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, extends a reminder to investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its Capital Markets Day on Monday, March 11, 2024, starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

At the event, CEO Ivo Jurek and CFO Brooks Mallard, along with other members of Gates's leadership team will update investors on the Company's strategic priorities, growth opportunities, business and operational goals and financial performance.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the day of the event in the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in over 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc