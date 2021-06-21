REMINDER: Travel restrictions to Canada continue - tell your readers and viewers how to get informed before heading to the Canadian border

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced details of the first phase of its approach to easing border measures for some travellers entering Canada.

However, it is important to note that travel restrictions remain in place for all foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, seeking to travel to Canada for discretionary (non-essential) or optional travel – such as tourism and recreation.

Examples of optional or discretionary travel include, but are not limited to: hikes across the border, social events, such as birthday parties or weddings, boating across the border, camping, picking up a pet, visiting or checking on a seasonal residence, etc. U.S. citizens without a right of entry to Canada or who are not otherwise eligible to enter Canada under the travel restrictions, attempting to visit Canada for an optional reason will be turned away at the border, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Before heading to the border, U.S travellers should be informed and know their obligations. The Government of Canada has a website to assist travellers in finding out if they can enter Canada and, if able to enter, what their public health obligations are: Find out if you can enter Canada.

The Government of Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to prioritize the health and safety of Canadians. As vaccination, case counts and hospitalization rates evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to consider further targeted measures at the borders—and when to lift or adjust them—to keep Canadians safe and the economy running.

