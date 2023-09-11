REMINDER: TRIUMPH TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") (NYSE:TGI) will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Presentations by the TRIUMPH's management team will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and the event will showcase TRIUMPH's key products and business leaders who will provide valuable insights into their operating strategies and plans to accelerate the future at TRIUMPH.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to the Investor Day via webcast at https://events.convene.com/triumphinvestorday. A replay of the webcast and the Investor Day presentation will made be available after the conclusion of the event on https://www.triumphgroup.com/investor-relations.

In-person attendance for the event is by invitation only. For institutional investors interested in attending the Investor Day, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

Event: TRIUMPH Investor Day

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Convene at One Liberty Plaza – New York, NY

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, subsystems, and components. The Company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators through the aircraft life cycle.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group