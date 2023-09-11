REMINDER: TRIUMPH TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

News provided by

Triumph Group

11 Sep, 2023, 16:46 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") (NYSE:TGI) will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Presentations by the TRIUMPH's management team will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and the event will showcase TRIUMPH's key products and business leaders who will provide valuable insights into their operating strategies and plans to accelerate the future at TRIUMPH.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to the Investor Day via webcast at https://events.convene.com/triumphinvestorday. A replay of the webcast and the Investor Day presentation will made be available after the conclusion of the event on https://www.triumphgroup.com/investor-relations

In-person attendance for the event is by invitation only. For institutional investors interested in attending the Investor Day, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

Event: TRIUMPH Investor Day

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Convene at One Liberty Plaza – New York, NY

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, subsystems, and components. The Company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators through the aircraft life cycle.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Also from this source

TRIUMPH TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

TRIUMPH REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.