Remine hires industry veterans Joe Kazzoun and Bill Andrews to accelerate MLS platform expansion

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine, a fast-growing technology company that serves over 1,000,000 real estate professionals through more than 50 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), today announced that Joe Kazzoun has joined the company to drive adoption and implementation of its modern MLS system. Kazzoun will be working closely with industry veteran Bill Andrews, who joined previously as the Director of Industry Relations.

Kazzoun was most recently General Manager of Transaction Management for Lone Wolf, a leading real estate technology company. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Business and Product Development at Instanet Solutions, which provided the paperless transaction solutions to the real estate industry. He has formerly held technology and business leadership positions at Century 21, NRT, and Keller Williams.

"We are thrilled to have a leader of Joe's caliber and experience join Remine," said Mark Schacknies, Remine's CEO. "MLSs across the country are adopting Remine as they seek an innovative partner with an MLS focus. Joe is the perfect partner to take Remine into our next phase as a full MLS platform. Adding Joe to the team along with Bill is key for our 2020 goals."

"I have watched and admired Remine for the past three years as they developed, launched and drove adoption of this truly groundbreaking technology for our industry with speed and integrity," said Kazzoun. "The MLS world is changing, Remine is responding, and I could not be happier to be a part of that."

Bill Andrews joined Remine earlier this year and has extensive MLS experience. Having spent time working for CoreLogic, Tarasoft, Rapattoni, and most recently Zillow, his insight and relationships provide a valuable perspective to the team.

"With over 20 years in the MLS industry, I believe the best is yet to come and I'm excited to see it unfold. Remine is delivering new technology that is moving the industry forward in a significant way. The future is bright," said Andrews.

About Remine

Remine is a data and technology platform that enables a digital real estate experience without limits. The privately-held company is headquartered in Northern Virginia, with offices in Chicago, Toronto, and Irvine. Remine is live in 50 markets and available to more than 1,000,000 agents and their clients.

