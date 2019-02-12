Remine powers City of Johns Creek with real estate data and analytics

FAIRFAX, Va., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine, a real estate data and analytics company, announced today that they will be providing its proprietary Property Intelligence Platform ® to the City of Johns Creek, Georgia. The Remine platform contains billions of points of information and uses machine learning to provide actionable insights.

"Remine is able to offer unprecedented insights on the on both residential and commercial properties in our city through an easy to use interface that anyone on our team can use," said Nick O'Day, Chief Data Officer of the City of Johns Creek. "We are looking forward to incorporating Remine's data and analytics for our planning and economic development plans."

The launch of the Remine platform to the City of Johns Creek is the first of many municipalities that want to leverage Remine's data which includes public record data, consumer information, predictive analytics, demographics and location intelligence served up on both desktop and mobile devices.

"Our complete view of both the household and individual is something that has not been easy to gain access to in the past" said Jonathan Spinetto COO and Co-Founder of Remine. "Our platform makes it simple to navigate the data you need to make decisions and we look forward to partnering with the City of Johns Creek."

About Remine

Remine is a real estate data and analytics platform that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate decisions and workflows related to the world's largest asset class. The Remine Property Intelligence Platform ® is used by used by MLSs, brokers, agents, municipalities, investors, and other corporate partners who want better access to real estate intelligence. For more information on Remine, please visit www.Remine.com.

About Johns Creek

The City of Johns Creek, Georgia is a suburban municipality in metro Atlanta. Johns Creek, is the 10th largest city in Georgia with nationally-ranked schools; consistently ranked the safest city in Georgia; ranks high in cultural diversity (25% international population); has premiere municipal services, and abundant golf, tennis, and swim opportunities.

