REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver Launches Brand to Top Spot as #1 Brand of Head Shavers in the U.S. According to Circana*

REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver Launches Brand to Top Spot: #1 Brand of Head Shavers in the U.S. According to Circana* Post this

With its superior performance, advanced features, and exceptional value, the REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver has revolutionized the head shaving experience since it launched in 2020. Featuring 5 Dual Track Heads, the REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver delivers an unparalleled shave, boasting 66 percent more cutting heads1, for a close, comfortable shave. This innovative design ensures a close, comfortable shave with every pass, even on two-day growth. The Multidirectional Pivot, Flex & Contour technology ensures maximum skin contact on all sides of the head, providing a smooth and precise shave every time.

"We're thrilled to be ranked as the #1 Brand of Head Shavers in the U.S.," said Erik Rahner, North America General Manager at Spectrum Brands. "The REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver represents our commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction and with over 7,700 5-star ratings on Amazon, I think we've done just that!"

Daily cleanup is effortless with the REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver, thanks to the convenient chamber below the shaver heads that collects trimmed hairs as you shave, and with its 100 percent waterproof design, cleanup is simple and versatile, allowing for shaving in the shower or with foam at the sink. The Lithium Rechargeable Battery provides up to 50 minutes of runtime, ensuring reliable shaving and cordless convenience when you need it most.

The REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver Top Features:

5 Dual Track Heads: Provides a fast, close shave with 66 percent more cutting heads 1 . The Dual Track Heads can achieve a smooth, shaven head in under two minutes 2 .

Provides a fast, close shave with 66 percent more cutting heads . The Dual Track Heads can achieve a smooth, shaven head in under two minutes . Maximum Skin Contact: The shaver head is designed for multidirectional pivot, flex and contour, delivering a close, smooth shave.

The shaver head is designed for multidirectional pivot, flex and contour, delivering a close, smooth shave. Hair Capture Chamber: Cut hair collects in the chamber underneath the shaver heads for easy disposal and cleanup.

Cut hair collects in the chamber underneath the shaver heads for easy disposal and cleanup. Power Flex 360° Neck: The innovative design allows the entire shaver head to adjust to any angle for close shaving and a smooth, comfortable finish.

In addition to the brand's many shave offerings like the Balder Boss™ and the Ultimate Series RX7 Head Shaver, the REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver is available for purchase at Walmart and on Amazon, as well as other select retailers, making it an easily accessible luxury for anyone seeking the ultimate head shaving experience.

For more information about the REMINGTON® Balder Pro Head Shaver, visit www.remingtonproducts.com.

About Remington

Remington® is a global leader and innovator of affordable hair dryers, flat irons/straighteners, rotary and foil electric shavers, personal groomers, moustache and beard groomers, and haircut kits, and is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. For more information about Remington, visit www.Remingtonproducts.com or become a fan of Remington® Hair Care & Grooming on social media.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Unit Sales, 12 months ending April 2024

1vs. prior REMINGTON® rotary shavers

2based on 2-day growth

SOURCE Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.