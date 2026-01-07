REMINGTON® Flat Irons Secure Top Spot as #1 Brand of Flat Irons in the U.S. According to Circana

Industry Leader Celebrates Multi-Year Dominance and Continued Consumer Trust Through Innovative Quality and Performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remington® , a global leader in hair care innovation since 1937, is proud to announce its latest achievement as the #1 Brand of Flat Irons in the U.S., based on units and data from Circana. To determine the ranking, Circana, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, analyzed 12 months of retail and consumer data, ranking REMINGTON® Flat Irons at the top.

For the past five years, Remington has maintained its position as the market leader in the flat iron category. This continued success is a result of the brand's dedication to high-performance engineering and a diverse product assortment that caters to many hair types, textures, and styling needs. This ranking also reflects the brand's continued commitment to quality and the deep-seated trust of consumers who rely on the brand for professional-grade results at home.

"We're delighted to be recognized as the #1 Brand of Flat Irons in the U.S," said Shirley Klose, Senior Brand Manager at Remington. "This honor speaks to our long-standing reputation as a trusted hair-tool brand. By consistently delivering tools that combine innovative features with exceptional value, we have gained the loyalty of consumers who seek salon-worthy performance every day."

A legacy of excellence and trend-setting innovation, Remington's status as the top-selling flat-iron brand is supported by a portfolio of products, ranging from iconic fan-favorites to ground-breaking new launches.

In 2025 alone, REMINGTON® launched two new collections: the Gloss™ and Botanicals™ collections, each offering 1-inch and 2-inch Flat Irons. The Gloss™ Flat Irons, available at Target and Target.com , are infused with heat-activated Vitamins C, E, and B3 to achieve glass-like shine, while the Botanicals™ Flat Irons, available at Walmart and Walmart.com , are infused with plant-based extracts like Aloe Vera, Jojoba, and Rose to nourish hair while styling.

In addition to the brand's new collection launches, the Shine Therapy 1-inch and 2-inch Straighteners are a proven fan-favorite for consumers, celebrated for their ability to deliver sleek, high-shine results for all hair types. Moreover, the brand continues to lead with versatile options like the Anti-Static 1-Inch Flat Iron, the Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron and so much more – ensuring there is a perfect tool for every consumer.

With a rich history of innovation and a commitment to maintaining its reputation for quality, REMINGTON® remains the preferred choice for hair straightening tools in the United States.

For more information about the REMINGTON® Flat Irons, visit www.remingtonproducts.com .

About Remington

Remington® is a global leader and innovator of affordable hair dryers, flat irons/straighteners, rotary and foil electric shavers, personal groomers, moustache and beard groomers, and haircut kits, and is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. For more information about Remington, visit www.Remingtonproducts.com or become a fan of Remington® Hair Care & Grooming on social media.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet, so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.

