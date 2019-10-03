Remington Hotels Selects IDeaS to Enhance Revenue Optimization, Clarity and Control

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services, announced today it has implemented its G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) at Remington Hotels' 12 independent luxury U.S. properties.

After a thorough evaluation of leading RMS providers and solutions, Remington selected to integrate IDeaS with its existing property management system, Springer-Miller's SMS | Host, based on G3 RMS' ease of use, sophisticated analytics, forecast accuracy, clear decision outputs, guided training and ongoing support.

A seamless integration of systems, properties and data – Remington's independent portfolio covers a wide range of property types and guest segments across 1,800 total rooms. The implementation of IDeaS G3 RMS was a critical part of Remington's backend technology overhaul to create a scalable, unified setup and enable more consistent data and processes across its properties.

– Remington's independent portfolio covers a wide range of property types and guest segments across 1,800 total rooms. The implementation of IDeaS G3 RMS was a critical part of Remington's backend technology overhaul to create a scalable, unified setup and enable more consistent data and processes across its properties. Automation enables more granular data analysis – Remington's 12 independent properties had previously operated in manual revenue management environments with limited data collection and storage processes in place, resulting in truncated and inconsistent analytics. G3 RMS' automated analytics enable more in-depth and comprehensive data-driven decision empowerment.

– Remington's 12 independent properties had previously operated in manual revenue management environments with limited data collection and storage processes in place, resulting in truncated and inconsistent analytics. G3 RMS' automated analytics enable more in-depth and comprehensive data-driven decision empowerment. 360-day clarity and control – IDeaS G3 RMS has empowered Remington's revenue managers with real-time projections and group displacement as well as a clearer, longer-range view of upcoming market conditions and forecasted demand. Within a few months of implementation, Remington has already experienced a positive improvement in projected revenue across its independent portfolio.

Gilbert Arredondo, divisional vice president revenue management, Remington Hotels, said: "I'm a huge believer in RMS technology. Our industry needs to do a better job embracing and trusting these systems. Forecast accuracy drives everything you do, and an accurate RMS will pay for itself 10 times over. G3 RMS provides robust analytics in an easy, user-friendly interface, and the hands-on training, implementation and ongoing support from IDeaS has been very helpful and something we knew we couldn't get with other RMS providers."

Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, president, founder and chief scientist, IDeaS, said: "IDeaS is pleased to deliver the power of revenue science to Remington's outstanding portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts. The groundwork has been laid for a long-standing and prosperous partnership between our companies, and we look forward to supporting Remington as it continues its mission to drive better guest experiences and better revenue across its entire organization."

