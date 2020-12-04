Remington Products Company Changing Name to Foundation Wellness

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remington Products Company has announced that it will be changing its name to Foundation Wellness, effective today, December 4th, 2020.

For over 85 years, Remington Products has been the leading US manufacturer of insoles, orthotics, foot care products and the makers of prominent brands such as PowerStep and Foot Petals. Its capabilities deliver innovative, well-crafted products for pain relief, cushioning, comfort and protection.

Under the new name of Foundation Wellness, the company will continue to deliver innovative products and brands, while looking for expansion opportunities for the future. Sean Williams, CEO, says, "The new name better connects us with our mission of enabling people to live active and pain-free lives. The current name was tied to the successful history and heritage as a family-owned company. We feel our new name better represents the impact our products have on consumers, patients, our current portfolio and what we are looking to build in the future."

Learn more about Foundation Wellness, it's leading brands and manufacturing capabilities at https://www.foundationwellness.com

