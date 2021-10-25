Remint Network Is Planning A 10,000 USD Airdrop Giveaway

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remint Network is giving back to its loyal community 10,000 USD worth of cryptocurrency via airdrop. This once-in-a-lifetime event is a way for the network to thank all who subscribed to the app and actively participated in its effort to work on providing better real estate services in the future starting with an industry cryptocurrency system.

"We are glad that we have reached a stage where we can give back to our community. That is what this is all about." - Max Hellström, Founder

Reaching 100K Users

Remint Network has reached 100,000 users of the crypto remote mining app. Max Hellstrom, founder, and the team behind the app want to convey their gratitude. The 10,000 USD Airdrop Giveaway will be given to 50 lucky recipients, who will share the amount. Reaching 100k users is a milestone for the network since going online in April 2021. It is available in the Google Playstore for individuals interested in going into real estate ventures in the future and cryptocurrency mining.

How Does Remint Network App Work?

Remint Network is a mobile app that targets the real estate market. The app allows users to mine Remint coins through mobile phones. Mined crypto coins can be used in the future to pay for real estate transactions and rentals, and other property services. Mining of coins is done through the cloud/remote so it does not interfere in any way with the phone device.

50 lucky users will share the 10,000 USD in the crypto currency that Remint Network will Airdrop anytime soon. The great news about the giveaway is users will be able to store these currencies in their Remint wallet and use them in the future for real estate services.

To be able to join the giveaway, all you need to do is go to the Remint Network website www.remintapp.com or download the app @ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.remint2.app.

