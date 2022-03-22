Remint Network New Update Records a Huge Success

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Users of Remint Network can now enjoy added features in its app following a successful update. While revealing the success of the new update, Max Hellstrom, the founder of Remint Network, said that they initiated the new update to improve users' experience. Remint Network is a real estate-based cryptocurrency that aims at enabling the crypto community to buy, rent or sell out properties.

Calling it a new design, Mr. Hellstrom said the new app is more user-friendly and cleaner. The improved app includes a referral system where users will earn 10% of what their referred users earn, for life. In addition to this, users will gain a 5% permanent higher mining rate per referred user - "If a user refers ten users, he or she will earn 10% of what those ten users earn plus 50% higher mining rate, which will be permanent."

Apart from adding new features, the update is geared towards fixing bugs. According to Mr. Hellstrom, the updated version of Remint Network now has fewer bugs giving users an improved experience. The app also comes with a new menu, all aimed at making it easy for the users to navigate through the platform.

The updated app also includes a new and improved bonus button where users will now earn one coin for each click and 5 coins on their 5th click of the bonus button.

As per their predictions, the new update was successful. The number of installs increased by 300% after the new update. Mr. Hellstrom could not hide his excitement when announcing the growth in the increased installations, "it is very exciting to see the massive surge in downloads after the new update. We have a bright future ahead of us."

For iOS users, the founder announced, they will be launching the app on the platform soon.

About Remint Network

Remint Network is a cloud-based crypto-mining app focusing on the real estate market, where it aims at making it possible for the cryptocurrency community to buy/rent/sell out properties with Remint as a real estate currency. The app was created by Max Hellström and Anton Broman, both banking and finance professionals with extensive experience in the industry.

