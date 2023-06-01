Remission Medical enters know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to transform rheumatology care delivery

News provided by

Remission Medical

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Collaboration seeks to advance development of an algorithmic approach to triaging onset rheumatology patients & predicting longitudinal rheumatology patient escalation 

RICHMOND, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMISSION MEDICAL today announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to further develop Time to Treatment Initiation (TTI) in rheumatology and increase predictive patient care.

Continue Reading

Remission Medical is a virtual rheumatology clinic addressing the full range of rheumatological conditions including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, Lupus, and Gout, among others. Remission Medical's providers include state-licensed, board-certified rheumatologists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners with deep expertise in autoimmune inflammatory conditions.

The firm is collaborating with Mayo Clinic to reduce time between diagnosis and treatment for patients suffering from autoimmune conditions, and is developing a set of algorithms to both (a) triage patients and categorically score their disease activity such that they see the right provider at the right time; and, (b) predict and allow the interception of exacerbation, to avoid Urgent Care and ER visits, hospitalizations, and procedures.

The algorithms have an essential Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) component, and contemplate patients' retrospective and prospective EMR data, including for non-rheumatology related diagnoses and treatment.

"Remission Medical's mission is to both improve access to care and improve the care overall for rheumatology patients across the spectrum from onset to – as our name implies – remission," said Blake Wehman, founder and CEO of Remission Medical. "Through our collaboration with Mayo Clinic, we seek to reduce the average time to treatment initiation for this chronic disease, which can stretch to weeks-to-months in America."

The collaboration will ultimately allow for some potential onset patients to receive virtual visits for triage and virtual care in between in-person appointments with their Mayo Clinic rheumatologist.

Mayo Clinic has research and financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Press contact: Blake Wehman – Remission Medical - [email protected] - www.remissionmedical.com

SOURCE Remission Medical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.