Remittance Market size is set to grow by USD 38.2 billion from 2023-2027, technological advancements boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global remittance market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.2 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% during the forecast period. The remittance market is driven by digitization in banking, enabling real-time international money transfers through core solutions like Internet banking and ATMs. Regulators oversee digital remittances, addressing security concerns, money laundering, and terrorism funding. Online platforms, including money transfer operators and electronic wallets, offer convenience for customers, businesses, and financial professionals. Blockchain technology and mobile wallets are emerging trends, reducing extra fees and paperwork for migratory workers in cross-border transactions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remittance Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Remittance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 38.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Digital Wallet Co. Ltd., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Flywire Corp., JPMorgan Chase and Co., MoneyGram International Inc., Nium Pte. Ltd., OzForex Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Ripple Labs Inc., SingX Pte Ltd., TransferGo Ltd., Wells Fargo and Co., Western Union Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Ltd., WorldRemit Ltd., and ZEPZ

Segment Overview

This remittance market report extensively covers market segmentation by Method (Non-digital, Digital) Type (Inward, Outward) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Method

The remittance market encompasses international money transfers from foreign bank accounts to domestic ones, a significant link to economic development and migration. Regulators oversee digital remittance businesses to ensure security and prevent illicit activities like money laundering and terrorism funding. Money transfer fees, or exchange rates, can vary, leading to a lack of transparency and potential extra costs for customers. Authorized regulators, including banks and financial organizations, offer wire transfer services and money transfer operator solutions through online platforms, electronic wallets, and software. B2B clients and financial professionals utilize money transfer software for cross border transactions. Digital transfer platforms facilitate online transactions using electronic devices and mobile device usage. While digital payments offer convenience and lower transfer fees, concerns regarding financial security, anonymity, and mediators persist. Blockchain technology aims to address these issues, offering secure, transparent, and cost-effective money transfers for migratory workers and individuals engaged in cross border transactions.

Geography Overview

The North American remittance market is poised for significant growth due to intensifying competition among FinTech startups specializing in money transfers in Silicon Valley. These innovators will revolutionize the payments sector, catering to individuals and small businesses, thereby increasing the demand for money transfer and currency exchange services. Regulators overseeing digital remittance businesses are crucial in ensuring compliance with international regulations, addressing concerns such as money laundering and terrorism funding. Money transfer fees, a significant cost for customers, are being challenged by digital payment solutions like mobile wallets and blockchain technology. However, security barriers and lack of knowledge among international residents and small financial organizations may hinder adoption. Banks, financial organizations, wire transfer services, money transfer operators, and online platforms employ money transfer software to facilitate cross-border transactions for B2B clients and financial professionals. Digital transfer platforms, electronic devices, and mobile device usage are transforming the remittance landscape, offering anonymity and convenience at a potential cost of extra fees and paperwork.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The remittance market in developing countries like India , Mexico , and Brazil has seen growth due to government initiatives promoting digital payment methods and instant transfer schemes. Notable examples include India's Digital India and BHIM app, and Brazil's Brazilian Instant Payment Scheme (PIX). Regulators, digital remittance businesses, and international residents use various platforms like wire transfer services, money transfer operators, online platforms, electronic wallets, and blockchain technology for cross-border transactions. Security, money laundering, and terrorism funding concerns persist, requiring authorization from regulators and financial organizations. Digital transfer platforms offer anonymity, but extra fees and paperwork may deter some customers.

, , and has seen growth due to government initiatives promoting digital payment methods and instant transfer schemes. Notable examples include Digital India and BHIM app, and Brazilian Instant Payment Scheme (PIX). Regulators, digital remittance businesses, and international residents use various platforms like wire transfer services, money transfer operators, online platforms, electronic wallets, and blockchain technology for cross-border transactions. Security, money laundering, and terrorism funding concerns persist, requiring authorization from regulators and financial organizations. Digital transfer platforms offer anonymity, but extra fees and paperwork may deter some customers. The global remittance market faces significant challenges from increasing illicit financial flows facilitated by digital technologies. Key concerns include money laundering, terrorism funding, fraud , and tax evasion. Regulators, digital remittance businesses, and financial organizations grapple with security barriers, lack of knowledge, and high transfer fees. B2B clients, financial professionals, and migratory workers use various digital payment solutions like mobile wallets, blockchain technology, and online platforms to send remittances, adding to the complexity. Cross border transactions and electronic device usage increase the risk of anonymity and mediate extra fees and paperwork.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

In the remittance market, migratory workers rely on digital transfer platforms for cross-border transactions, facilitating online money transfers using electronic devices. Digital remittance services offer financial security and anonymity, making them increasingly popular. However, these services come with extra fees and paperwork, which can be a deterrent for some users. Regulators play a crucial role in the digital remittance business, ensuring compliance with international remittance regulations and preventing money laundering and terrorism funding. Authorized regulators oversee money transfer costs, transfer fees, and security barriers to maintain the integrity of the digital payments system. Despite these challenges, the remittance market continues to grow, offering convenient and efficient cross-border payment solutions.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic remittance market, digital transactions are transforming the way money is transferred across borders. With the use of technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrencies, remittance services offer faster, cheaper, and more secure transfer options. Cross-border remittance transactions involve various players, including migrant workers, remittance service providers, and regulatory bodies. Digitally, remittance transactions are facilitated through platforms like mobile wallets, online banking, and digital money transfer operators. Regulatory bodies ensure the security and transparency of these transactions, implementing regulations such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures. Remittance fees vary based on the service provider and the transfer amount, making it essential for consumers to compare and choose the most cost-effective option. Overall, the remittance market is a critical component of the global economy, enabling financial inclusion and supporting the livelihoods of millions.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio