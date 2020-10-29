Remitter Announces Partnership with Alchemy

The partnership between Remitter and Alchemy will further streamline and automate recovery efforts for creditors in the financial services industry by removing the friction and communication gaps associated with the recovery process. Rather than a passive one-size-fits-all approach, consumers receive highly personalized, actionable text messages and emails to facilitate quick collection of missed or late payments. Remitter's mobile-first technology has proven to significantly increase the success rate of collections, shorten time-to-payment, reduce costs in a collection environment and improve the overall consumer experience.

Deployed in multiple global markets, Remitter delivers a world-class mobile communications and recovery experience that intelligently adapts to consumers. This is done exclusively via text message and email on the optimum day and time, and in the consumers preferred language. Automated responses are based on individual consumer behaviour and natural language processing (NLP) providing an easy and effective solution to an often cumbersome payment recovery process.

"At Alchemy we are in the business of providing world class lending operating systems. Our collaboration with Remitter will help us continue to deliver the most versatile and innovative debt recovery options for our clients who look to us for clever new ways to streamline processes and enhance experiences," explains Timothy Li, CEO of Alchemy.

"Alchemy and Remitter share a common vision and goals so it was a natural fit to collaborate. Our clients will benefit from our combined lending software and AI-enabled payment recovery platform so that solutions can be quickly tested and deployed for immediate benefit. We are looking forward to seeing where this exciting new partnership with Alchemy will take us and how we can together keep innovating collection experiences and performance," said Simon Scalzo, Remitter's Founder.

About Alchemy

Alchemy is a FinTech infrastructure company that powers FinTech and Banks with an end-to-end cloud based SaaS solution. Their award-winning lending software provides a full package of powerful loan modules and modules allowing merchants and partners to invest.

About Remitter USA Inc.

Remitter is a white labelled digital communications platform powered by artificial intelligence that helps lenders maximize revenue by reducing delinquencies and increase payments by optimizing customer engagement.

