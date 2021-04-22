Remitter USA CEO Larry Chiavaro at Leading Fintech Conference LendIt

The panel titled "Innovative Collection Methods That Are Working Today" will be moderated by Chiavaro, who more than 30 years' experience in identifying and developing growth in the consumer finance industry. The thought-provoking panel will discuss the new methods agile businesses are using to action debt recovery using omni channel solutions in new and creative ways.

Larry will be joined by an impressive group of panelists including Ryan Paul, CEO of Paramount Capital, Joel Kennedy, VP of Nortridge Loan Software, Rodney Robinson of Tabapay, and Danny Mezzancello of Resurgent Capital Services.

Debt recovery continues to be a complex and arduous issue for most businesses particularly during uncertain economic times making this panel discussion timely and relevant to all conference attendees. Keeping abreast of the latest, and most effective debt recovery solutions is critical for commercial viability now more than ever.

"We are delighted to have Larry presenting at LendIt Fintech again," said Peter Renton, Chairman and co-founder of LendIt Fintech. "His ability to ask insightful and probing questions inevitably leads to an engaging discussion. And with collection methods front and center for so many fintech companies and banks today it is sure to be a popular session."

Chiavaro will bring his unique perspective and the voice of clients to the panel discussion ensuring discussed solutions are fit to meet traditional business objectives and the broader range of client's needs. "I am seeing that our clients at Remitter are seeking scalable and flexible consumer centric digital self-service solutions" he explains. "The team at Remitter is dedicated to meeting these challenges by delivering a proven platform, technical expertise and client support to fuel increased digital collections."

About Remitter USA Inc.

Remitter is a white labelled digital communications platform powered by artificial intelligence that helps lenders maximize revenue by reducing delinquencies and increase payments by optimizing customer engagement. At the core of Remitter's success is its proven ability to lift recovery performance using predictive and heuristic behavioural data to provide consumers with personalized experiences.

Media Contact: Dee Gligorevic, Product Marketing Lead [email protected]

SOURCE Remitter

Related Links

https://remitter.com/

