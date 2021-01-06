Remitter USA Inc. announces Larry Chiavaro as new CEO

Mr Chiavaro is a dynamic sales and business development executive with over 30-years' experience in identifying and developing growth in the consumer finance industry. Most recently, Larry was the Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of First Associates Loan Servicing / Vervent, building the company into the largest 3 rd party consumer loan servicer in the U.S. from 6 employees to over 800, and successfully selling to a private equity firm in July 2019. Larry retired from First Associates/ Vervent in September 2020.

Larry has also held leadership positions for Household/HSBC Auto Finance, NovaStar Mortgage and GE Capital, where Jack Welch, the legendary CEO of General Electric, recognized him for his record-setting production. Additionally, Larry regularly advises fintech companies and makes strategic investments globally through his Advisory Company, LPC Associates LLC, and moderates over a dozen conference industry panels per year.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Larry to Remitter, especially with his experience in leading a results-driven team and business," said Founder, Simon Scalzo. "Larry is well versed in what our clients want and need, which will be critical knowledge in the coming quarters as lenders work through the impact of the pandemic and prepare for increased delinquencies", he explains. "Our clients are seeking scalable and flexible consumer centric digital self service solutions and Remitter is dedicated to meeting these challenges by delivering a proven platform, technical expertise and client support to fuel increased digital collections."

Reflecting on his appointment, Larry said: "I am honored to have been selected to lead this truly unique and innovative company and share the Remitter solution to my friends and their organizations in the consumer lending space. We have a great team, strong capability in the market and clear strategy that I'm confident will enable us to continue our rapid growth."

About Remitter USA Inc.

Remitter is a white labelled digital communications platform powered by artificial intelligence that helps lenders maximize revenue by reducing delinquencies and increase payments by optimizing customer engagement. At the core of Remitter's success is its proven ability to lift recovery performance using predictive and historical behavioral data to provide consumers with personalized experiences.

