Remitter USA Inc. appoints Dave Snow as Executive Vice President of Sales as it embarks on next chapter

Dave is an inspiring leader who is committed to delivering solutions that work for consumers and businesses alike. In 2017, Dave founded American Energy, an innovative provider that delivers solar solutions to homeowners across California. Immediately prior to Remitter, Dave helped develop and grow the sales department at TrueAccord as their Senior Director of Sales.

Remitter is rapidly scaling as it meets the demands of a hyper-growth organisation. Dave will play a critical role to help achieve Remitter's targets by leading an expanding sales team, accelerating sales in a thriving market, expanding Remitter's presence in new geographies, developing new channels and taking a leading role in refining marketing and business strategies.

"I am excited to have Dave join us as our VP of Sales," explains CEO Larry Chaivaro. "Dave's track record of developing markets and attaining unprecedented results by building a cohesive sales team within multiple industries, is a perfect match for Remitter as we roll out our full suite of products to lenders in North America."

Dave is joining Remitter at a pivotal time as they strengthen and expand their offerings to enterprises who are continuing to shift efforts from analogue to digital customer support. "As our clients work through the impact of the pandemic and prepare for the next few quarters of increased delinquencies, they are seeking out scalable and flexible consumer centric solutions," said Founder, Simon Scalzo. "Remitter is dedicated to meeting these challenges by delivering a proven platform, technical expertise and client support to fuel increased digital collections for our clients."

Remitter is a white labelled digital communications platform powered by artificial intelligence that helps lenders maximize revenue by reducing delinquencies and increase payments by optimizing customer engagement. At the core of Remitter's success is its proven ability to lift recovery performance using predictive and heuristic behavioral data to provide consumers with personalized experiences.

