Remix Therapeutics Appoints Dominic Reynolds, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Reynolds brings over two decades of leadership experience building biotech companies, transformative platforms and drug discovery and development

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Dominic Reynolds, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Reynolds has been with Remix since its inception in 2019 and has been promoted from his previous role as Senior Vice President, Head of Drug Discovery, where he led the design and synthesis of compounds to reformat RNA.

As part of this planned leadership transition, former CSO Zaven Kaprielian, Ph.D., will join Remix's Scientific Advisory Board, where he will continue to advise on Remix's evolving science and pipeline.

"Dominic has been an invaluable member of the Remix team since company inception, and his deep expertise in drug discovery has advanced Remix's pipeline of RNA processing modulators forward. His knowledge of the company, dedication to our shared mission of delivering meaningful treatments to patients, and scientific expertise will be instrumental as we progress in the clinic and advance our drug discovery pipeline," said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix. "We're incredibly grateful for Dr. Kaprielian's vital contributions to Remix over the past two years, including developing the scientific leadership team and progressing programs, and are delighted that we will continue to benefit from his scientific expertise and vision through his seat on our Scientific Advisory Board."

"I am thrilled to step into the role of CSO and continue to work alongside such a talented team dedicated to discovering and developing small molecules to modulate RNA processing," said Dr. Reynolds. "I look forward to further developing Remix's unique and innovative approach to manipulating RNA and translating our science into meaningful treatments for patients."

Dr. Reynolds' tenure at Remix brings extensive experience in the biotech space and a history of building successful biotech companies from the ground up. Dr. Reynolds previously served as VP, Head of Chemistry at H3 Biomedicine, a company he joined on day one. Previous positions include drug discovery roles at Third Rock Ventures, Forma Therapeutics, a company he also joined on day one, and Millennium Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Reynolds received his Ph.D. in synthetic chemistry from the University of Cambridge and conducted postdoctoral training at Harvard University where he focused on natural product synthesis.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com .

