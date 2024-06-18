Remix Therapeutics™ Appoints Maria Koehler, M.D., Ph.D., as an Independent Board Director

Dr. Koehler brings over 20 years of oncology drug development leadership experience to Remix's Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Maria Koehler, M.D., Ph.D., as an independent director to Remix's Board of Directors.

"Dr. Koehler's industry knowledge and wealth of experience will prove invaluable as we advance our pipeline of RNA processing modulators, including our first-in-class lead program REM-422," said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix. "We look forward to partnering with Dr. Koehler as Remix enters this exciting new era and continues progressing in the clinic."

Dr. Koehler brings over 20 years of experience leading clinical and regulatory strategy operations for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies focused on oncology research and development. She is currently the Chief Medical Officer of Repare Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Dr. Koehler has also held executive and medical leadership roles at numerous companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bicycle Therapeutics, and GlaxoSmithKline. Additionally, Dr. Koehler has served as the clinical director of Bone Marrow Transplantation at University Hospital in Pittsburgh and the director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program and associate professor at St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia. She is a board-certified hematology/oncology physician, holding an M.D. and Ph.D. from the Silesian School of Medicine in Katowice, Poland. Dr. Koehler currently serves as an independent director on the board of directors at Ikena Oncology and Abdera Therapeutics.

"I am delighted to join the Remix team during this exciting time as we see the emerging therapeutic potential of reprogramming RNA processing," said Dr. Koehler. "I look forward to working with Remix leadership and fellow board members to drive this innovative science forward."

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com .

