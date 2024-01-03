Remix Therapeutics Closes $60 Million Financing to Advance REM-422, Pipeline of Small Molecule Therapies Designed to Reprogram RNA Processing to Treat Disease

News provided by

Remix Therapeutics

03 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the close of a $60 million financing led by The Column Group. The financing includes participation from existing investors Atlas Venture, Foresite Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Arch Venture Partners, Casdin Capital, and Surveyor (a Citadel company) along with new investors WTT Investment, Willett Advisors, and others. The funds will support clinical development of the company's lead program, REM-422, and further advancement of a pipeline of RNA processing targeted therapeutics.

"We are proud of and encouraged by the support of such a strong syndicate of investors who believe in Remix's ability to develop novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways," Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics. "This financing enables us to continue development of our pipeline and advance our lead program, REM-422, into the clinic for the treatment of adenoid cystic carcinoma and acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndromes this year."

Fueled by its proprietary technology platform, Remix is leveraging the power of data analytics and machine learning, bespoke high-throughput screening technologies, and next generation chemistry to advance a pipeline of breakthrough therapies designed to precisely modulate RNA processing. The company's innovative approach has the unique ability to identify and target RNA processing steps to degrade mRNA, enhance RNA production, or to correct RNA dysregulation in disease. Remix's lead candidate, REM-422, is expected to enter two Phase 1 clinical studies for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma and acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndromes in 2024.

"Remix has made significant progress over the last several years demonstrating pre-clinical proof-of-concept for several RNA processing programs discovered using its novel platform," said Peter Svennilson, Founder and Managing Partner of The Column Group. "We look forward to Remix realizing the full potential of its unique approach, advancing small molecules that can control gene expression to effectively treat a broad range of diseases."

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. RNA processing is the pathway that controls gene and protein expression. The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to identify and target key RNA processing steps to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

SOURCE Remix Therapeutics

Also from this source

Remix Therapeutics Enters Collaboration with Roche for the Discovery and Development of Small Molecule Therapeutics Modulating RNA Processing

Remix Therapeutics Enters Collaboration with Roche for the Discovery and Development of Small Molecule Therapeutics Modulating RNA Processing

Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address...
Remix Therapeutics to Present at 6th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery & Development Summit

Remix Therapeutics to Present at 6th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery & Development Summit

Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.