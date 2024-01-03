Remix Therapeutics Enters Collaboration with Roche for the Discovery and Development of Small Molecule Therapeutics Modulating RNA Processing

Remix to leverage REMaster™ platform to discover novel drugs for a diverse range of target classes

Remix will receive $30 million upfront and is eligible to receive up to $12 million in near-term milestone payments and up to $1 billion in milestone payments and royalties

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address underlying drivers of disease, today announced a collaboration and license agreement with Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) for the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA processing using Remix's REMaster drug discovery platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Remix will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and are eligible to receive up to $12 million in near-term milestone payments, as well as preclinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestones of up to $1 billion and tiered royalties. In exchange, Roche will have exclusive rights to specific targets. Remix will conduct discovery and preclinical activities with Roche, and Roche will be responsible for development and commercialization of any resulting products.

"We're excited to partner with a team with strong expertise and dedication to the field of interfering with targets at the RNA level," said Peter Smith, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics. "Our collaboration with Roche provides an opportunity to further leverage our REMaster drug discovery platform and translate our cutting-edge science into new medicines."

"We have been impressed by Remix and their scientific accomplishments with their REMaster drug discovery platform," said James Sabry, Global Head of Roche Pharma Partnering. "This collaboration aligns well with our strategy to join forces with partners who pursue innovative approaches to discover and develop new medicines for patients in areas of high unmet medical need."

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com .

SOURCE Remix Therapeutics