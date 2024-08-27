Remix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address underlying drivers of disease, today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2024

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 18, 2024

Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference on September 25, 2024

The Remix management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Remix team, please contact your Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald or Bank of America representative.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

