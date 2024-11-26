Remix Therapeutics to Present at 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

News provided by

Remix Therapeutics

Nov 26, 2024, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix, will present a corporate overview at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference in Miami on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:25 p.m. ET.

For investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with the Remix management team, please contact your Evercore representative.

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:
Peg Rusconi
Deerfield Group
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor  
Precision AQ
[email protected] 

SOURCE Remix Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Remix Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Anti-Leukemic Activity of REM-422 in AML at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH)

Remix Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Anti-Leukemic Activity of REM-422 in AML at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH)

Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the...
Remix Therapeutics™ Announces Publication in Science that Reveals Unprecedented Insights into Spliceosome Regulation and Alternative Splicing

Remix Therapeutics™ Announces Publication in Science that Reveals Unprecedented Insights into Spliceosome Regulation and Alternative Splicing

Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics